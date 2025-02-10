Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Warriors Trade Reports
The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline was one of the most shocking deadlines in NBA history. Superstar players like Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had their names mentioned in trade talks without having any knowledge of it.
Durant, in particular, had his name mentioned in a plethora of trade talks surrounding the Golden State Warriors, but somehow the Suns didn't consult him once about it. After weeks of reports and rumors, Durant finally spoke publicly about it for the first time.
"Just business, man. It's part of the business," Durant said. "Everybody is bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for action. I understand that."
For as much that has been said about Durant throughout the past few weeks, he's remained incredibly professional in his reaction to it all. The Suns superstar repeatedly mentioned it's just business.
"I've been around noise before where the whole spotlight is on your team," Durant said. "People got so much to say about the group. Yeah, I've been through that before. Yeah, I understand the business, that's what we all signed up for. Nobody is above the system. How much status I got, how much I've acquired in this league, you're still not above the business."
Despite having his name be mentioned in trade talks without permission, Durant doesn't publicly sound like he holds any ill-will toward the Phoenix Suns. In fact, the superstar claims that he still wants to finish out his contract.
“No, I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens," Durant said. "I know that’ll be a topic, that’s probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope is gonna be on solely just me."
Next season will be the final year of Kevin Durant's contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2026-27 NBA season. Time is ticking and one has to imagine there will be consequences to this year's trade deadline.
