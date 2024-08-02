Kevin Durant Makes Statement About Steve Kerr Not Starting Him on Team USA
USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has needed to make some very difficult decisions through two games at the Paris Olympics. Not playing Jayson Tatum at all in Team USA's Olympic opener against Serbia, Kerr started the Boston Celtics star against South Sudan. It was Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid who was a DNP against South Sudan.
Kerr's rotation decisions became more difficult once Kevin Durant returned from injury, as the Phoenix Suns star was guranteed minutes. That said, Durant has come off the bench for both games he has played this summer, which the two-time Finals MVP says he is okay with.
"It's basketball, it really doesn't matter who starts," Durant said per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "It's about really who finished the game, who put their impact on the game while they're in the game. So I just try to do my best to impact it any way I can."
Windhorst added that Durant said he is fine coming off the bench the entire run if that is what Kerr wants.
Durant played three seasons under Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, winning back-to-back Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018. Now back with Kerr in Paris for the Olympics, Durant is willing to do whatever is asked of him, even if that means coming off the bench.
