Key Player Leaves Warriors-Pistons Game After Hit to Face
The Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons played an NBA preseason game on Sunday night at Chase Center. Staying perfect on the preseason, Golden State entered this game 3-0 before defeating Detroit 111-93.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green were both out for the Warriors in this game. Curry suffered a finger injury last game that does not look to be serious, as X-rays came back negative (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic), but the team is holding him out for now.
Golden State lost another key player midway through this game, as second-year guard Brandin Podziemski took an inadvertent hit to the face from his teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group: “Brandin Podziemski heads into the tunnel with training staff after appearing to injure his head. Looked like he got some friendly fire from Trayce Jackson-Davis when trying to curl around him for a handoff. Podziemski has 12 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds tonight vs. pistons”
Not long after this occurred, the Warriors announced that Podziemski would not return to the game.
Via Warriors PR: “Brandin Podziemski (nose contusion), will not return to tonight’s game.”
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will likely provide an update after the game on Podziemski. For now, the 6-foot-5 guard is dealing with a nose contusion. Podziemski's status going forward in the preseason will be one to follow.
Podziemski was a rookie last season, appearing in 74 games en route to All-Rookie first team honors. The Warriors expect a lot from Podziemski, and will hopefully not be without him for any extended stretch of games due to this nose contusion.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France