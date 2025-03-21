Key Warriors Player Ruled Out vs Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have won 15 of their last 18 games to improve to 40-29 on the season and have moved into sixth place in the Western Conference in an attempt to dodge the Play-In Tournament.
The Warriors are now heading into a cross-conference home matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The Raptors are just 24-45 and 8-25 on the road this season, setting up an easier matchup for the red-hot Warriors.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, though, they will not be at full strength. While nearly every Warrior is healthy, they have listed one key player on the injury report for Thursday's game.
The Warriors have ruled out Gary Payton II against the Raptors due to left knee soreness. Payton is now set to miss his 13th game of the season, and the Warriors have been surprisingly worse with him out.
Golden State is just 6-7 when Payton sits this season, although his absence should not be as felt against a shorthanded Toronto team, missing guys like Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
Payton is averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game while shooting 57.8% from the field this season, having his best statistical year since 2021-22. Payton will be a game-changer in the playoff for Golden State, so keeping him healthy until then is a priority.
The Warriors and Raptors face off at 10 p.m. EST in Golden State on Thursday.
