Klay Thompson Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson recently passed NBA legend Reggie Miller for fifth all-time in made three-pointers. Following the historic achievement, Thompson made a post on Instagram that received a lot of backlash from Golden State Warriors fans due to his caption.
Via Thompson: “One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie. That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt! Thanks for the blueprint OG!”
With Steph Curry being the undisputed greatest shooter in NBA history, Warriors fans did not like Thompson giving that title to Miller. That said, the former Warriors guard clarified his caption in an additional comment.
Via Thompson: “my man lemme clarify. I wrote this caption with my childhood in mind. And at the time Reggie was the standard for off guards and off ball movement along with shot making. We all know 30 is the 🐐 shooter”
Thompson and Curry may no longer be teams, but their bond will last forever. Winning four championships together in Golden State, the Splash Brothers helped define an era of NBA basketball while changing the game.
Clarifying his caption, Thompson said Curry is the greatest shooter ever.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'