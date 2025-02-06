Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Jimmy Butler, Warriors Trade
After what felt like an eternity, it looks like Jimmy Butler finally got the escape from Miami that he was so desperately looking for.
It seemed like the Warriors didn't have a shot at Butler after reports claimed that he wouldn't re-sign with the franchise. However, all of that news went completely out the window when Shams Charania of ESPN reported that not only did Butler get traded to the Warriors, he signed a two-year, $121 contract extension.
The trade sparked immediate reactions from not only NBA fans but NBA legends, including Magic Johnson.
Via @MagicJohnson: "Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors is an awesome trade for the Warriors and Miami Heat for different reasons. With the addition of Jimmy Butler Golden State becomes a more explosive team and Steph gets a running mate that give the Warriors scoring, defense and toughness. The best thing about Butler is that he always takes his game to another level in the Playoffs."
It's tough to say fully just how much better the Warriors become with the trade. Giving up Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III is quite the amount of depth for Golden State to give up. However, they'll definitely be better come playoff time as Butler always rises up to the occasion.
The problem right now, though, is that the Golden State Warriors don't have a record good enough to be guaranteed a playoff spot.
