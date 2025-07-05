Lakers Make Bronny James Decision Before Warriors Game
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas isn't set to begin until July 10th, but there is still basketball to be played before then. Even though teams around the league haven't even finalized their rosters for next season, rookies and other inexperienced players will be looking to earn their spot on an NBA team or in the rotation through their play this summer.
That starts with the California Classic in San Francisco, with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles being the second game of the day after the Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs. Of course, all the eyes will be on Lakers guard Bronny James after his strong play in the G League last season. Before the game, the Lakers have made a decision on James.
As shared on the broadcast, Bronny will not suit up for the LA Lakers in Saturday's contest. However, they did suggest that Bronny could suit up for tomorrow's game for the Lakers when they face off against the Miami Heat.
Bronny played 11 regular-season games for the South Bay Lakers, posting impressive averages of 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. While the Lakers will be looking to contend this season with LeBron James and Luka Doncic leading the way, there's a chance Bronny could play his way into the team's rotation.
While Bronny won't play in Saturday's game, it's hard to imagine he'll play many games across the California Classic and Summer League if he plays like he did in the G League this year.
