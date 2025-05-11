Latest Report on Steph Curry's Injury Return for Warriors-Wolves
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 to the Timberwolves after a second-half explosion by Anthony Edwards propelled Minnesota to take a 2-1 series lead.
Jimmy Butler did not score in the final 8 minutes of the game, and the Warriors struggled to find offense in place of Curry down the stretch. With Game 4 looming large, Curry's progress on his hamstring injury has been under a large microscope.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Steph Curry went through a court workout and rode a stationary bike before Game 3:
"Curry didn’t push it to full speed, according to a team source," Slater wrote. "He’s yet to burst or cut or test that left hamstring in a manner that’ll deliver him and Rick Celebrini — the team’s lead medical decision maker — the true information they’ll need on whether the hamstring is healed enough to return deeper in this series.
"But he went through a medium-speed shooting routine and rode the stationary bike. This was a notable advancement for Curry in his race against time."
While there is progress on his injury, this is the first time Curry has ever strained a muscle in his lengthy career, so it is clear the Warriors are taking a cautious approach.
"Curry hasn’t been officially ruled out for Game 5, but the internal message in the aftermath of Curry’s injury has always been about getting that second win to stretch it past next week’s three-day break, giving Curry a more relaxing and realistic target: Game 6 on Sunday," Slater continued.
Warriors forward Jimmy Butler said, "We can compete without Steph" after their Game 3 loss.
"We're still as confident as ever." Butler will need to step up as the main option for the Warriors, and while he faded down the stretch, his 33 points were crucial to keeping Golden State close throughout the first 3 quarters of Game 3.
Monday's pivotal Game 4 between the Warriors and Timberwolves is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
New Report on Steph Curry's Injury Status Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 3
Timberwolves Make Announcement on Controversial Ejection vs Warriors
LeBron James Makes Anthony Edwards Statement Amid Warriors Series