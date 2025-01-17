Inside The Warriors

LeBron James Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke on the Warriors.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is still playing at a high level in his 22nd NBA season. A four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, James is also the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Despite having accomplished nearly everything the NBA has to offer, James still believes he could have won more championships. Facing the Golden State Warriors in the Finals every season from 2015 to 2018, James went 1-3 in those series.

Golden State became even more difficult to beat once Kevin Durant joined in 2016, which James joked about during a sit-down interview with Durant and Steph Curry during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7), forward LeBron James (6) and shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrate after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Asked about different stars getting in the way of championships, like the battles Magic Johnson and Larry Bird had, James got honest about facing those Warriors teams.

“Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry], and [Kevin Durant],” James said. “Because I might have six rings right now."

This clip is part of an extended sit-down interview with these three NBA legends that the league has been releasing in segments on YouTube.

Opponents for so many years, James, Curry, and Durant joined forces in Paris this summer to lead USA Basketball to a gold medal. Going undefeated in Paris, this team was unstoppable.

Had Golden State not been in the way, James could certainly have a couple more championships.

