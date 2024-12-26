Inside The Warriors

LeBron James Makes Steph Curry Statement After Lakers-Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry after their NBA Christmas battle.

Joey Linn

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center.
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors delivered a classic on Wednesday night. Headlining the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, these two teams went down to the wire before Austin Reaves converted on a game-winning layup.

The superstar battle between LeBron James and Steph Curry also did not disappoint, as the two NBA legends turned in incredible performances. Finishing with 31 points and 10 assists, James did some of everything for Los Angeles. As for Curry, the star point guard finished with 38 points, and single-handedly gave Golden State a chance to win with his incredible shotmaking down the stretch.

Speaking on the broadcast after the game, James made a statement on his longtime opponent.

“Today is the day of giving, and that’s what me and Steph continue to do and try to do for our fans,” James said.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On the battles he and Curry continue to have, James added, “I saw a clip from Steph’s interview the other day, and he was just saying it’s okay to think about retirement. It’s gonna make you appreciate the present. For us, we don’t know how many times we’re gonna be able to have this matchup.”

James said the game of basketball has given he and Curry so much, which is why they always try to give back to the game and the fans with their battles.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

