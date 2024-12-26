LeBron James Makes Steph Curry Statement After Lakers-Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors delivered a classic on Wednesday night. Headlining the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, these two teams went down to the wire before Austin Reaves converted on a game-winning layup.
The superstar battle between LeBron James and Steph Curry also did not disappoint, as the two NBA legends turned in incredible performances. Finishing with 31 points and 10 assists, James did some of everything for Los Angeles. As for Curry, the star point guard finished with 38 points, and single-handedly gave Golden State a chance to win with his incredible shotmaking down the stretch.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, James made a statement on his longtime opponent.
“Today is the day of giving, and that’s what me and Steph continue to do and try to do for our fans,” James said.
On the battles he and Curry continue to have, James added, “I saw a clip from Steph’s interview the other day, and he was just saying it’s okay to think about retirement. It’s gonna make you appreciate the present. For us, we don’t know how many times we’re gonna be able to have this matchup.”
James said the game of basketball has given he and Curry so much, which is why they always try to give back to the game and the fans with their battles.
