LeBron James Reacts to Making NBA History in Lakers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers matched up on Thursday night, but unfortunately, it wasn't the two versions of the teams fans were looking to see. The Lakers made two key additions over the last few days with Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. As for the Warriors, they landed their star to pair next to Stephen Curry in Jimmy Butler.
However, the star of tonight's victory for Los Angeles was LeBron James. In a 120-112 win over the Warriors, James posted 42 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists. Becoming only the second player to score 40 or more points while being 40 years old or older (joining Michael Jordan), James was asked post-game about what this feat meant.
"What do I think? That I'm old," James said. "The biggest thing is that we got the win...throughout my journey, anytime I've been named or in the category or crossed passed with any of the greats is always humbling."
The NBA's all-time leading scorer, James is often compared to Jordan when the greatest of all time debate is thrown around. While Jordan has James beat in NBA Finals victories and MVP awards, James has the most impressive statistical accomplishments of the two.
Now 40 years old, James and the Lakers have gotten the best of the Warriors so far this season with three wins in three matchups. Golden State will have one more chance to get a win in the regular season series on April 3rd when they return to crypto.com Arena.
