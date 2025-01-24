Los Angeles Lakers Interested In Top Golden State Warriors Trade Target
With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Golden State Warriors figure to be buyers during this hectic time. Golden State sits at the 11th spot in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record. The Warriors were a Play-In Tournament team last season and are on track to be fighting for the playoffs again this year.
Golden State made a move earlier in the season by acquiring point guard Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets, and it is now rumored that they will attempt to upgrade their frontcourt. One of their reported trade targets was Cicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, but NBA Insider Brett Siegel is reporting the Los Angeles Lakers are also interested in his services.
“Late Thursday evening, league sources informed ClutchPoints that the Lakers are still highly interested in Bulls center Nikola Vucevic," Siegel wrote. "In fact, it would not be crazy to call Vucevic one of Los Angeles’ top targets ahead of the trade deadline.”
With the Chicago Bulls struggling to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, players like Vucevic become attractive to contending teams. The former first-round pick is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this year for the Bulls. He continues to improve his outside shooting, making over 41% of his three-pointers this season. A stretch big man like Vucevic would take a lot of pressure off Warriors forward Draymond Green to play the center position so frequently.
The Warriors are likely to make a move to help Steph Curry this year, who is having another brilliant season despite the team's pedestrian record. Golden State lost one of its franchise great players, Klay Thompson, to free agency this past offseason, and the additions of Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson have yet to produce the results the team was hoping for coming into the year.
