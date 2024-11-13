Inside The Warriors

Luka Doncic's Honest Statement After Warriors-Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Golden State Warriors in Klay Thompson's return.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Boston Celtics during the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center.
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Boston Celtics during the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors picked up a big win on Tuesday night in Klay Thompson’s return to Chase Center. It was an emotional night with the franchise legend facing his former team for the first time, but it quickly became about basketball once the game began.

With this being the first NBA Cup game for both teams, there was an added level of intensity to the already emotional nature of this matchup. While Thompson played well, scoring 22 points in his return to Golden State, it was Steph Curry who stole the show with 37 points and a win. 

This loss dropped Dallas to 5–6 on the season, as the defending Western Conference champions have now lost three-straight games.

Executing in the clutch has been a problem for the Mavericks so far this season, as they are just 1-5 in games that include clutch minutes. Asked about this after the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic made an honest statement on his team’s execution down the stretch of games. 

“I think last year we were a very, very good clutch team. This year, not so good so far,” Doncic said. “We've lost two-straight by two or three points, so we just gotta work on closing out games."

The reigning Clutch Player of the Year, Curry showed exactly why he was given that award last season. Taking over in the fourth quarter, Curry scored 12 of his 37 points in the final frame.

