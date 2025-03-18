Milwaukee Bucks Make Injury Announcement Before Warriors Game
The Milwaukee Bucks have been out of form recently, losing four of their last six games, and now have to face one of the hottest teams in the NBA on Tuesday.
The Bucks are traveling to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and Milwaukee will certainly have their hands full. The Warriors have won 14 of their last 16, but the Bucks are already expected to be shorthanded for the big cross-conference matchup in Golden State.
After injuring his thumb in Milwaukee's win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Bucks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament.
"Injury Update: Jericho Sims underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ligament on his right thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Sims injured his thumb in Saturday’s 126-119 win over Indiana. He is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks with a likely return for the playoffs," the Bucks announced.
The New York Knicks traded Sims to the Bucks ahead of the deadline, and the 26-year-old big man has become a solid backup center in Milwaukee.
Through 14 games as a Buck, Sims has averaged 2.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in just 15.0 minutes per game, shooting 68% from the field. Losing Sims for the next four weeks could be a huge loss for the Bucks, especially for this Milwaukee team with limited depth.
