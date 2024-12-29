Inside The Warriors

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Suns Game

The NBA has released a Last Two Minute report for the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game.

Joey Linn

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) talks with referee Brian Forte (45) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) talks with referee Brian Forte (45) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, breaking the tie between these two teams in the Western Conference standings. This contest went down to the wire, with Golden State defeating its Pacific Division rival by a final score of 109-105.

There was a controversial play in the final minute of regulation, as Suns guard Bradley Beal was called for a loose ball foul against Warriors guard Dennis Schroder. The Suns felt this should have been a jump ball, which would have given Phoenix a chance to regain possession with the score 106-105 in favor of Golden State.

Josh Okogie, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Trayce Jackson-Davis
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) (left) and guard Bradley Beal (3) (right center) fight for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forwards Andrew Wiggins (22) (left center) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) (right) during the third quarter at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Rather than a jump ball, this ended in two free throws for Schroder that the veteran guard knocked down. The NBA has since released a Last Two Minute Report that admits this was an incorrect ruling.

"Beal (PHX) gets tangled up with Schroder (GSW) without grabbing or pulling his arm as marginal contact occurs when they both go to the floor during the loose ball," the NBA wrote.

Needless to say, this is a major missed call by the officiating crew in a moment like that. The only other incorrect ruling on the Last Two Minute report came with 44 seconds remaining when Kevin Durant should have been called for a defensive three second violation.

"Durant (PHX) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent," the NBA wrote.

