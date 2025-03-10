NBA Fans React to Historic Steph Curry Announcement
The Golden State Warriors have won four consecutive games and 11 of their last 13 to jump into sixth place in the Western Conference at 36-28. Superstar point guard Steph Curry has stepped up in a huge way for Golden State recently, looking more like his MVP-caliber self after a sluggish start to his 2024-25 campaign.
In the middle of their hot streak, Curry has surprisingly accepted an administrative job at the collegiate level. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Curry has accepted a role to become the assistant general manager for the basketball programs of his alma mater, Davidson College.
Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to accept an administrative job with an NCAA program, a historic and shocking feat for a player of Curry's caliber.
Curry is having an incredible season but has been on a tear, averaging 34.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists over his last six games with 51.7/46.8/95.8 shooting splits. With how well he is playing, there is a serious question of what his new position will entail and if it will take his focus away from the Warriors in any capacity.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to the historic Curry news, but there are some mixed feelings about his accomplishment.
"How can that work?" one fan asked.
"Has to be a title more than anything bc that sounds time consuming," a fan said.
"That's awesome, Steph Curry is giving back to his alma mater in a big way," another fan replied.
"curry fixing to retire from nba soon," one fan said.
While there are still a few questions left unanswered about Curry's new position, it sounds like great news for the Warriors superstar as he paves a never-before-seen path.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball