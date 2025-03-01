NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler News for Warriors-76ers
The Golden State Warriors have been thriving in their new era with Jimmy Butler on the roster. Thursday night, they captured their seventh win with him on the roster, a 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Highlighted by Steph Curry's 56-point game, the Warriors kicked off their five-game road trip in one of the best ways.
Now headed to Philadelphia for an ABC showdown against the 76ers on Saturday, Butler will be going up against his former team that he spent one season with. As the Warriors continue to await a return from Jonathan Kuminga, recent news indicates that Golden State could be without their recent star acquisition.
Butler has been listed as questionable with a back injury for Saturday's contest. Butler has yet to miss a game for the Warriors since joining, and Saturday could be the first time they're without him. Seeing the news, fans took to social media to share their reactions:
"I hope he plays," one user put it simply.
"Figured bro was dealing with sum," one user suggested.
"His back hurts from carrying the Warriors 😅," one user teased.
"This explains how he was moving… hopefully is nothing," a user added.
Based on the reactions, it appears as if fans noticed that something seemed off with Butler. Given that he finished the last two games scoring under double digits, back pain could be a reason for that. Following the recent news of Joel Embiid being ruled out for the season, Warriors fans hope Butler doesn't join Embiid on the sidelines Saturday night.
Tip-off in Philadelphia is set for 8:30 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcasted on ABC.
