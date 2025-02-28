NBA Fans React to Joel Embiid Injury News Before Warriors-76ers
In a 2024-25 season plagued with injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers are just 20-38 through 58 games. With a slim chance to make the playoffs, the 76ers have to stay healthy, but things are not looking great.
Riding a nine-game losing streak, the 76ers host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Warriors have won seven of their last eight games, highlighted by a 56-point outburst from Steph Curry in their win over the Magic on Thursday. It is not a good time to face the red-hot Warriors for a desperate 76ers squad, and their injury luck is not getting any better.
The 76ers have already ruled out star center Joel Embiid for Saturday's matchup due to left knee injury management. Embiid is set to miss his 40th game of the season, as the 76ers are just 12-27 when he is sidelined so far.
The 2022-23 NBA MVP winner is having a disastrous season, and the 76ers are paying for it. Fans have taken to social media to react to another missed game from Embiid.
"Part time employee making 50 mil a year," one fan commented.
"Just get the surgery bro," another fan suggested.
"Just get the surgery and tank for Flagg at this point," one fan said.
"Embiid decides not to do his job… shocker," a fan replied.
To say the least, fans are fed up with Embiid's constant injuries. At this point of the season amid Philadelphia's struggles, there is no reason to force him back onto the court. The 76ers should turn the page and take a loss on this disastrous season by shutting Embiid down.
