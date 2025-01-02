NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant's Steph Curry Post
No matter how much time goes by, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry will always be linked together. The two players were a part of one of the greatest teams ever when they were on the Golden State Warriors.
There were numerous murmurs of Durant rejoining the Warriors, but he ultimately joined Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns. Despite that, fans will always hope there's a chance of the two players re-joining together again. Especially, after Durant posted a picture of himself with Steph Curry on social media.
The post immediately viral on both Instagram and X, with many fans hoping it was a sign of Durant wanting to be teammates with Curry again since the Phoenix Suns are struggling so much.
Via @BigZerko: "I 100% feels he miss playing with curry."
Other fans were hoping that the post could somehow catalyze Durant's return to Golden State whether it's from the Phoenix Suns blowing things up, or the Warriors trading Kuminga and younger players.
Via @dicokotgusti: "BASKETBALL GOD Reunite KD & Steph back in golden state and my life is YOURS"
In all honesty, Kevin Durant probably just really enjoyed the photo of him and Steph Curry from the Olympics. Not every single post in the NBA is a cryptic message about something bigger.
However, it wouldn't be farfetched to stay this could potentially be the final season of Durant on the Phoenix Suns, especially with the team currently having a losing record after 30 games.
