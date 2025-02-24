Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post Before Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors fans still have love for the Dallas Mavericks guard

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Klay Thompson may not be a member of the Golden State Warriors anymore, but the love that fans have for him remains forever.

Before the Warriors faced off against the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, Thompson posted on Instagram that he was on his boat in the San Francisco Bay. He spent the sunset at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Seeing Thompson appreciate the Bay Area had Warriors fans sentimental, as they missed the man who helped bring them four NBA championships.

"Bro boating along the Bay bumping to 2Pac. Love you Klay Day," one Warriors fan said.

"You know he misses the Bay," said another NBA fan on X.

"Shoulda stayed," said another Warriors fan on X.

In 11 years with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson averaged 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 45/41/86 shooting from the field. Throughout that time, he was a 4x NBA champion, a 5x NBA All-Star, 2x All-NBA Third Team star, 1x NBA All-Defensive Second Team star, and a three-point contest champion.

Klay Thompson's career with the Golden State Warriors is Hall of Fame worthy. No matter what happens in his career, should always be remembered for all of the success he brought to The Bay.

After Sunday's win, the Golden State Warriors now have an overall record of 30-27, good for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Farbod Esnaashari
