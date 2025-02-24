NBA Fans React to New Golden State Warriors Player Signing
After making some significant moves ahead of the NBA's February 6 trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have had some big roster holes to fill. After signing a couple of 10-day contracts to temporarily fill the gaps, the Warriors made an unexpected move, reaching overseas to grab their next prospect.
The Warriors reportedly signed Taran Armstrong, a 23-year-old from the NBL's Cairns Taipans, to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-6 Australian point guard has come out of nowhere, making his first move to the NBA after two seasons at California Baptist and a couple of years in the NBL.
During the 2024-25 NBL season, Armstrong averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field. Even though not many fans knew about Armstrong before the news that he was signing with the Warriors, many have expressed immediate interest in the young guard.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to the newest Warriors guard, showing mixed feelings toward the signing.
"I've been watching him, he's an amazing player but will need to build some additional muscles to fit in the team. I enjoy the NBL btw," one fan said.
"He gets 0 mins from Kerr unless he can defend," another fan commented.
"taran is a dawg," a fan said.
"Too bad Kerr wont play him," one fan replied.
The Warriors might have found a gem out of the NBL, and the young guard will certainly get a chance to prove himself with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz first.
