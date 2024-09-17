Inside The Warriors

NBA Free Agent Linked to Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics reportedly have workouts with this NBA free agent.

Joey Linn

Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) dunks against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center.
Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) dunks against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many NBA teams are still rounding out their training camp rosters. With camps beginning in the next two weeks, several remaining free agents are working out with NBA teams with the hopes of landing a camp deal.

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several players like this, and it was recently reported by Keith Smith of Spotrac that five-year NBA veteran Nassir Little has either already worked out, or will soon workout for the Warriors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings.

Via Smith:  “Free agent wing Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, a league source told @spotrac.”

Little was recently waived by the Phoenix Suns.

Via Shams Charania on August 21: “The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal.”

A 6-foot-5 forward, Little owns career averages of 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 237 career games. Spending last season with Phoenix, Little appeared in 45 games (two starts).

Nassir Little
Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Warriors have worked out several players who are candidates for a training camp deal, and Little is reportedly one of those players.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News