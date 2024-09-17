NBA Free Agent Linked to Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics
Many NBA teams are still rounding out their training camp rosters. With camps beginning in the next two weeks, several remaining free agents are working out with NBA teams with the hopes of landing a camp deal.
The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several players like this, and it was recently reported by Keith Smith of Spotrac that five-year NBA veteran Nassir Little has either already worked out, or will soon workout for the Warriors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings.
Via Smith: “Free agent wing Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, a league source told @spotrac.”
Little was recently waived by the Phoenix Suns.
Via Shams Charania on August 21: “The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal.”
A 6-foot-5 forward, Little owns career averages of 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 237 career games. Spending last season with Phoenix, Little appeared in 45 games (two starts).
The Warriors have worked out several players who are candidates for a training camp deal, and Little is reportedly one of those players.
