NBA Trade Idea Sends LeBron, Bronny James to Warriors
After the LA Lakers acquired superstar Luka Doncic in one of the biggest blockbusters the NBA has ever seen, many are wondering what the future has in store for LeBron James.
Trading away James' off-the-court friend Anthony Davis to bring in, presumably, LeBron's replacement is a bold move that could change how the NBA legend ends his career. While James could want to experiment with playing alongside a top three player in the NBA, Luka Doncic, he could also want out of LA.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus came up with a bold trade idea that, not only gets LeBron and Bronny out of LA, but sends him to the Golden State Warriors to team up with Steph Curry.
Pincus' full trade details:
Golden State Warriors receive: LeBron James, Bronny James, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Dennis Schröder, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, 2025 first-round pick
James and Curry have always seemed to want to team up at some point in their careers, and the clock is ticking for 40-year-old LeBron James.
The Warriors are having a down year, sitting at just 24-24 after 48 games. But, adding James to go all-in on a trio of LeBron, Curry, and Draymond Green would be an interesting experiment, as long as it does not cost Golden State their future.
