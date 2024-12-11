Inside The Warriors

New Jimmy Butler Update Amid Warriors Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors have competition for a possible Jimmy Butler trade.

Joey Linn

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first quarter at the Chase Center.
Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that the Miami Heat are open to listening to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. Per Charania’s report, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in Butler.

Via Charania: “The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors. Butler is a native of Houston, Texas. Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade."

This report received a significant update on Wednesday, with Charania adding that the Phoenix Suns are also on Butler’s list of teams he would be open to joining.

Via Charania:  “The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State.”

Already with competition in the trade market, the Warriors may now have to also compete with their Pacific Division rivals if they plan on pairing Butler with Steph Curry. It will be interesting to see what teams are willing to offer for Butler, but the Heat star could really shake things up at this year’s deadline if he is moved.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News