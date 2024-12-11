New Jimmy Butler Update Amid Warriors Trade Rumors
It was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that the Miami Heat are open to listening to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. Per Charania’s report, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in Butler.
Via Charania: “The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors. Butler is a native of Houston, Texas. Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade."
This report received a significant update on Wednesday, with Charania adding that the Phoenix Suns are also on Butler’s list of teams he would be open to joining.
Via Charania: “The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State.”
Already with competition in the trade market, the Warriors may now have to also compete with their Pacific Division rivals if they plan on pairing Butler with Steph Curry. It will be interesting to see what teams are willing to offer for Butler, but the Heat star could really shake things up at this year’s deadline if he is moved.
