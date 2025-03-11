New Report on Price for Kevin Durant Trade Revealed
The Golden State Warriors struck out on trading for Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline this season, but that doesn't mean the door could be completely shut in the future.
According to Duane Rankin from the Arizona Republic, it seems more and more likely that the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant will be having a split this offseason. Rankin stated that Durant's camp was upset Phoenix put him in trade talks before the 2025 trade deadline.
The big question then becomes, just how much would it cost to actually trade for Kevin Durant? The Suns superstar still has one year left remaining on his four-year, $194 million contract.
According to Rankin, the Phoenix Suns are ideally looking for three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal to get under the second april
"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," Rankin said.
Rankin believes that the Suns could also get under the second apron by trading Grayson Allen or Royce O'Neale. It's clear that the team is paying way too much money for a team that's not even currently in the play-in tournament, and fixing that will be the priority next season.
