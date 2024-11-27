Inside The Warriors

New Steph Curry Injury Update After Being Ruled Out for Warriors-Thunder

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry received a new injury update after missing Wednesday's matchup against the OKC Thunder.

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
After missing three consecutive games earlier in the season, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is set to miss his fourth contest of the year on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors went 3-0 when Curry was out for the three-game stretch early on, but having their superstar point guard sidelined as they attempt to climb back from a two-game losing streak against one of the top teams in the NBA is not ideal.

Thankfully for Golden State, Curry's injury does not seem to be too serious. As Steph deals with a knee injury, he is not expected to miss any more than Wednesday's marquee Western Conference matchup.

Via Anthony Slater: "On the Steph Curry front: There’s no indication tonight’s injury absence/issue is anything beyond the accumulated aches of an NBA schedule for a 36-year-old high usage point guard. Four days off between games assuming a return on Saturday at Suns."

The Warriors are 12-5 after 17 games as Curry continues to show out. The 36-year-old point guard is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals, playing less than 30 minutes per game for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Despite a dip in scoring, Curry is playing efficient basketball with 47.5/44.4/95.8 shooting splits. After the Warriors host the Thunder on Wednesday, they go on a two-game road trip to face the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, both of which Curry would be a massive help.

