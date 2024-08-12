Patrick Beverley Gives Reason for Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors for Mavericks
Klay Thompson shocked the NBA world when he left the Golden State Warriors for the first time in his career to join the Dallas Mavericks. It was a moment that not only stunned fans but also players around the league - including Patrick Beverley.
During an episode of The OGs podcast, Patrick Beverley gave his reason for why Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks.
"I didn't see that coming, but again, he took less money," Beverley said. "He just want freedom. I wanna be able to hoop. For him to have an ability to be a bail-out guy at the third option, yes [it's freedom]."
Had Thompson returned to the Warriors, he would have probably come off of the bench again for Brandin Podziemski. At the same time, the fanbase would still have the same level of expectations of him as they did in the past. As a member of the Mavericks, Klay will have the perfect third-option bail-out role to hit wide-open shots that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving create. Back in July, Thompson stated that he chose Dallas because of the roster.
"Dallas was so attractive because of the young players they have, the style of play, the world-class treatment these players get from the organization, and a beautiful city that loves their hoops."
Watching Klay Thompson is going to be a bittersweet moment for the Golden State Warriors fans, but a very fascinating moment for fans of the NBA.
