President Obama's Heartfelt Statement on Pacers, Warriors Resurfaces Before NBA Finals

Former United States president Barack Obama spoke on the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers on a podcast appearance in October 2024

Feb 4, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; President Barack Obama (M) poses with the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors during a ceremony honoring the Warriors' championship in the East Room at the White House.
Feb 4, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; President Barack Obama (M) poses with the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors during a ceremony honoring the Warriors' championship in the East Room at the White House. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Former United States president Barack Obama has long been complimentary of the Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr.

After they secured their fourth championship in eight seasons in 2022, Obama deemed the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green among the "best dynasties" in NBA history. His reasoning? They play a beautiful game.

"I like how the Pacers are playing," Obama said on the 'Young Man & the Three' alongside Tyrese Haliburton. "You guys play with pace."

Haliburton accused Obama of sweet talking because of his presence, which the former president partially agreed to, but he went on.

"You move the ball around, he said, "and if you ask me, the teams I've enjoyed watching most over the last decade, it's the Warriors. Before that, it was the Spurs. I just like that style of basketball."

During Golden State's championship runs, ball movement and off-ball movement were pivotal to its success, especially with Curry dragging defenders across the court and through screens. Steve Kerr spent his share of time with Gregg Popovich, but beyond that link, there wasn't much else eerily similar between the squads.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The same goes for the Pacers. As they approach an NBA Finals matchup with the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, there is one aspect of their game that needs improvement.

Obama wasn't shy about calling them out. "You've got to pick up the defense a little bit," he said.

