Recent Warriors Champion Could Be Next Lakers Trade Target
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers were only two games away from the second seed in the Western Conference this season, the team needs a plethora of improvements after only winning one game in the NBA playoffs.
The team has defensive issues and a major hole at the center position. While there are multiple problems to fix, Lakers insider Jovan Buha from The Athletic has two realistic trade targets that the team could acquire.
"I think looking at the current market, (Brooklyn Nets center Nic) Claxton and (Miami Heat forward Andrew) Wiggins are probably the best realistic players the Lakers could get for each of their two big holes," Buha said.
Wiggins was recently traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler. He is currently signed to a four-year, $100 million contract that doesn't expire until the 2027-28 NBA season. Over the next two seasons, he's owed $58 million.
Nicolas Claxton, on the other hand, could be a name that the Golden State Warriors should look at. Both the Lakers and Warriors are lacking in the starting center department and will likely look at the same names to upgrade their teams. Whether it's Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, or Nic Claxton, it's clear that the two teams will be in direct competition with one another.
