Inside The Warriors

Recent Warriors Champion Could Be Next Lakers Trade Target

One former Golden State Warriors champion could become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22), forward Kevon Looney (5), guard Dennis Schroder (71), and guard Stephen Curry (30) wait for play to resume during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22), forward Kevon Looney (5), guard Dennis Schroder (71), and guard Stephen Curry (30) wait for play to resume during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers were only two games away from the second seed in the Western Conference this season, the team needs a plethora of improvements after only winning one game in the NBA playoffs.

The team has defensive issues and a major hole at the center position. While there are multiple problems to fix, Lakers insider Jovan Buha from The Athletic has two realistic trade targets that the team could acquire.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins
Apr 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"I think looking at the current market, (Brooklyn Nets center Nic) Claxton and (Miami Heat forward Andrew) Wiggins are probably the best realistic players the Lakers could get for each of their two big holes," Buha said.

Wiggins was recently traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler. He is currently signed to a four-year, $100 million contract that doesn't expire until the 2027-28 NBA season. Over the next two seasons, he's owed $58 million.

Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton
Dec 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Nicolas Claxton, on the other hand, could be a name that the Golden State Warriors should look at. Both the Lakers and Warriors are lacking in the starting center department and will likely look at the same names to upgrade their teams. Whether it's Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, or Nic Claxton, it's clear that the two teams will be in direct competition with one another.

Related Articles

NBA Champion Confused at Warriors Reports Amid Contract Decision

Basketball Legend Makes Wild Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Comparison

Dell Curry Reveals When Steph Curry Will Consider Retiring

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News