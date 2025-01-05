Inside The Warriors

Star Player Ruled OUT for Kings-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have released their injury reports.

Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are facing off on Sunday evening at Chase Center. This game is a battle of two underperforming Pacific Division teams, as Golden State enters just two games above .500 at 18-16, while Sacramento is even worse at 16-19.

The Warriors have won consecutive games, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday after blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Looking to build on that, Golden State has an opportunity to take down a Kings team that will be shorthanded. 

Per their injury report, the Kings announced some unfortunate news on star point guard De’Aaron Fox.

De'Aaron Fox, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green
Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter at Chase Center. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Ruled out for this contest, Fox is dealing with a glute contusion after taking a hard fall last game.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “De'Aaron Fox is out for the Kings tonight at Warriors. Took a hard fall late last game. Glute contusion. Steph Curry is expected to return after sitting last night. Keegan Murray is back for Sacramento after recent absence.”

This means fans will not get to see the star point guard battle between Fox and Steph Curry. The Kings star is signed to Curry Brand, and has a strong relationship with the Warriors point guard.

It will be interesting to see what direction these two teams go at the NBA trade deadline, but for now they are focused on this game.

