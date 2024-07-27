Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards Video Goes Viral Before Paris Olympics
The Paris Olympics are officially underway, and USA Basketball will begin their run on Sunday with a game against Serbia. Led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Serbia will be a tough test for Team USA, but their roster has an abundance of NBA star power that has them heavily favored to win gold.
Team USA's guard rotation contains some of the best NBA players in the world, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Ahead of Team USA's first Olympic game, the two players had some fun debating how a table tennis battle would go between the two of them:
"I'd smack you 21 to nothing," Curry joked.
"In what? Ping pong?" Edwards asked. "I got some people talking about they're gonna beat me in ping pong 21-0. I don't believe it. I don't believe it. I'm not having it... I'm scoring one point. One point."
Curry is known for his incredible hand-eye coordination, which is also why he is such an elite golfer. It would not be surprising if the Warriors star is also Team USA's best table tennis player, as he seems to excel at whatever athletic competition he takes part in.
This is something people have been saying about Curry for a long time, as the four-time NBA champion could have likely excelled in other sports if he didn't become one of the greatest basketball players ever.
