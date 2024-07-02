Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson has officially left the Golden State Warriors

Joey Linn

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have officially agreed to sign and trade Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, ending his historic 13-year run with the team.

It had been reported for several weeks that Thompson and the Warriors were far from any agreement, and a departure in free agency was likely. Feeling he was not valued by the organization throughout contract negotiations, Thompson quickly shifted his focus elsewhere once free agency opened.

Thompson‘s departure ends what was one of the most incredible duos in NBA history with he and Steph Curry. While Curry and Thompson had some incredible teammates during their time together, the Splash Brothers were what drew so many to this team, turning in countless historic performances. 

Breaking his silence on Thompson’s departure, Curry shared a message for him on his Instagram story:

While in situations like this it is common for a superstar like Curry to get involved and try to mend the fracture between his teammate and organization, Thompson requested he didn’t do that in this case.

In a recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, “It’s been a layered five-year path to this divorce, splintering last season, sprouting earlier and finalizing in the last couple weeks, where —among the conversations Thompson had, league sources said — was a request of Stephen Curry not to exert his significant organizational influence and up the temperature with management to ensure Thompson’s return. Curry’s measured voice, even if it altered the outcome, wouldn’t change the genuineness of Joe Lacob and the front office’s true desire to have Thompson back.”

Wanting to be truly valued by the Warriors, and not just retained because Curry asked for him back, Thompson made the decision to leave.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News