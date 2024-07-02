Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have officially agreed to sign and trade Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, ending his historic 13-year run with the team.
It had been reported for several weeks that Thompson and the Warriors were far from any agreement, and a departure in free agency was likely. Feeling he was not valued by the organization throughout contract negotiations, Thompson quickly shifted his focus elsewhere once free agency opened.
Thompson‘s departure ends what was one of the most incredible duos in NBA history with he and Steph Curry. While Curry and Thompson had some incredible teammates during their time together, the Splash Brothers were what drew so many to this team, turning in countless historic performances.
Breaking his silence on Thompson’s departure, Curry shared a message for him on his Instagram story:
While in situations like this it is common for a superstar like Curry to get involved and try to mend the fracture between his teammate and organization, Thompson requested he didn’t do that in this case.
In a recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, “It’s been a layered five-year path to this divorce, splintering last season, sprouting earlier and finalizing in the last couple weeks, where —among the conversations Thompson had, league sources said — was a request of Stephen Curry not to exert his significant organizational influence and up the temperature with management to ensure Thompson’s return. Curry’s measured voice, even if it altered the outcome, wouldn’t change the genuineness of Joe Lacob and the front office’s true desire to have Thompson back.”
Wanting to be truly valued by the Warriors, and not just retained because Curry asked for him back, Thompson made the decision to leave.
