Steph Curry Made NBA History in Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
After missing Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry returned to the lineup on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. Golden State entered this game on a three-game losing streak, looking to get back in the win column.
Unable to do that, Golden State fell to their Pacific Division rivals, pushing their losing streak to four games. Despite the loss, Curry made NBA history by becoming just the 29th player ever to reach 24,000 career points.
Via Warriors on NBCS: “Steph becomes the 29th NBA player to reach 24,000 career points 👨🍳”
This is just one of several ways Curry has made NBA history in his career, as the star point guard ranks first all-time in made threes and several other exclusive categories. More concerned with wins, Curry will certainly not care about the 24,000 points mark in another loss.
With their fourth-straight loss, the Warriors are now 12-7 on the NBA season. This drops them below the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings, who entered the night as the fourth seed with a 13-7 record.
The Warriors have another opportunity to get back in the win column on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. This has been a rough stretch for the Warriors, and one they want to turn around as soon as possible.
