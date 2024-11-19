Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes James Harden Statement After Clippers-Warriors

The LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talks to the press during NBA All Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talks to the press during NBA All Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Golden State Warriors have three losses this season, and two have come against the LA Clippers. Falling to their Pacific Division rivals on Monday night, Golden State dropped to 10-3 which is a half-game back of the OKC Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference.

This game featured a battle between the NBA’s top-two leaders on the all-time three-pointers list. Passing Ray Allen for second all-time in made threes on Sunday, Clippers star James Harden now trails only Steph Curry on this list.

The two star guards shared an embrace before the game, as the third and seventh overall picks in the 2009 NBA draft now sit first and second on one of the league’s most prominent lists.

Asked about Harden after the game, Curry spoke on how special it is for them to be first and second in made threes.

“It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run," Curry said. "We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list in front of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special. We’ll see how far we both can push it. I know we got a lot left in the tank… He was the 3rd pick and I was 7th from the ‘09 class. Pretty special.”

Curry and Harden have faced off several times in the Western Conference playoffs, and have a lot of respect for one another.

