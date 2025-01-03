Steph Curry Makes NBA History in 76ers-Warriors
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry entered Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers coming off a 4/14 performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That contest was another loss for Golden State, dropping its overall record to 16-16 on the season.
Bouncing back with a decisive win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the Warriors received an incredible performance from Curry. Finishing with 30 points, Curry made all eight of his three-point attempts, which set his career-high for most threes in a game without a miss.
In addition to this individual record, Curry’s performance against the 76ers also made NBA history.
With 30 points and eight made threes without a miss, Curry became just the seventh player in NBA history to achieve that feat, and the oldest to ever do so (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
The only other players in NBA history to tally 30 points and eight threes in a game without missing a three-point attempt are Steve Smith, Latrell Sprewell, Jeff Hornacek, Taurean Prince, Ben Gordon (twice), and Jalen Brunson.
Prior to Curry achieving this feat at age 36, Smith was the oldest to do it in 2001 at age 32. This is just one way Curry made NBA history with his performance on Thursday night.
Via StatMamba on X: “Steph Curry now has the 3rd most games in NBA history with 30+ PTS & 0 FTA.”
Per Basketball Reference's StatHead, Curry tied his teammate Buddy Hield on this list, as both players have seven games with at least 30 points and no free throe attempts. That trails only CJ McCollum (10) and Klay Thompson (14) for the most all-time.
