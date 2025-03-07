Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Nets
Despite facing as much as a 22-point deficit, the Golden State Warriors stormed back to take down the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Thursday night 121-119.
Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has been on an absolute tear recently, and his hot hand carried over into Brooklyn. Curry finished Thursday's contest with 40 points on 12-20 shooting from the field, 7-13 from beyond the arc, and 9-9 from the charity stripe.
With his 40-point outburst in Brooklyn, Curry now has the tenth-most 40+ point games in NBA history and the second-most by a point guard.
One week ago today, Curry erupted for 56 points in a win over the Orlando Magic, putting together his two highest-scoring performances of the season within a week of each other.
With his absurd performance on Thursday, Curry also surpassed Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant for the second-most 35+ point games after turning 35 years old in NBA history, trailing only LeBron James.
Curry is about a week away from turning 37, and continues to prove that despite his age, he is playing at as high of a level as ever. Curry has led the Warriors to ten wins in their last 12 games, as they continue to climb the Western Conference standings and put themselves in a great playoff position.
With many active and retired NBA stars putting Curry in the GOAT conversation lately, the four-time champion continues to prove why he belongs there.
