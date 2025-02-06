Steph Curry Reacts to Major Warriors' Jimmy Butler Trade
Despite suffering a horrible three-point loss against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors have something huge to look forward to going forward. The Warriors have reportedly acquired six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
The Warriors sent out Andrew Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Dennis Schroder, and a protected first-round pick to make a Butler trade work, but the massive deal could have great dividends. Pairing Butler with Warriors superstar Steph Curry is an amazing idea on paper, especially throwing four-time All-Star Draymond Green in the mix.
Following Wednesday's crushing loss to the Jazz, Curry commented on the Butler acquisition and what the star forward dealt with amid a drama-filled tenure with the Heat.
"I know there was a lot of drama down there [in Miami], Curry said. "Who really knows what the story is. We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that's ready to impact our team for the better. Gotta work out the kinks of what it looks like, but I'm excited to get to work and kind of feed off the energy of something new."
After Wednesday's loss, the Warriors are back to .500 with a 25-25 record and still sit in 10th place in the West. The Warriors desperately need Butler to come in and make a difference, and Curry seems excited to have some fresh talent implemented into their struggling offense.
Butler has been one of the most prolific two-way stars in the league for years, so having that skillset in Golden State next to Curry and Green should be a difference-maker.
