Steph Curry Reveals Which Paris Olympics Athletes Have Him Starstruck
Steph Curry is the most entertaining superstar to watch in the NBA - the things that he can do on the court can leave even other NBA players starstruck. But for as otherworldly and entertaining as Steph Curry is, even he can get amazed by other athletes at the Olympics
During an interview with Kerith Burke of NBCS Authentic, Curry revealed that Olympic athletes Simone Biles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone make him starstruck
This isn't the first time that Steph Curry has shared massive praise for Simone Biles, either. Team USA basketball actually came out to the women's all-around gymnastics final earlier in August, where Curry got a firsthand appreciation of Biles' athleticism. He later spoke to the media about watching her perform that day.
“I’ve watched it on TV but never been in the arena before,” Curry told The Associated Press on August 1. “To see that athleticism, the clutchness of Simone and Suni in that moment, knowing what they had to do and going out and doing it was absolutely incredible. They are ridiculous to watch. To see that athleticism, it’s insane.”
There is nothing in the world like the Olympics. It will unite countries together and have the greatest of superstars come together in appreciation of one another. For as big of a star as Simone Biles already is, it has to mean the world to have another superstar in Steph Curry be such a massive fan.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond