Steph Curry’s Dagger Shot in Warriors-Mavericks Goes Viral
Tonight's game had fans all focused in on the return of Klay Thompson back to the Bay Area to face his old team the Golden State Warriors. While he showed out tonight in Chase Center with a 22-point performance for the Dallas Mavericks, his former teammate Steph Curry stole the show down the stretch.
On the night where he became the oldest point guard in NBA history with consecutive 30-point games, Curry's performance down the stretch sealed the deal for the Warriors to claim a win in NBA Cup Group Play.
With less than 30 seconds on the clock, Curry reminded the national TV audience that he's still one of the best players in this game. Finishing with 37 points, Curry hit this dagger three to seal the win.
It was an immaculate closeout performance from Curry, who finished the final three minutes and 10 seconds shooting four of four from the field including two made threes to score the final 12 points for the Warriors in the 120-117 win over Dallas.
Curry's late-game heroics caused pandemonium across social media as people reacted. One of the last times Curry had a late-game performance at this level, came in the Gold Medal game for Team USA when Curry's long-distance shooting helped claim the medal over France.
While Curry's last MVP came in 2016 and his last First Team All-NBA selection came in 2021, moments like tonight remind NBA fans just how clutch the four-time NBA Champion can be.
The Warriors improve to 9-2 on the season and are set to resume NBA Cup Group Play on Friday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
