Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors have won six of their last seven games, taking their game to another level with All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in the mix. With Butler in Golden State, superstar point guard Steph Curry has looked more like himself and is back to his high-level play on Thursday night.
The Warriors traveled to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday, and Curry showed out in the first half. Curry dropped 21 points in the first half on 7-11 shooting from the field and 5-7 from beyond the arc, but his most impressive stat will be his 1-1 shooting from beyond halfcourt.
To beat the halftime buzzer, Curry launched one from the opposing three-point line, drilling possibly the deepest anyone will see this NBA season. Curry's insane shot has gone viral on social media.
Via SportsCenter:
Via Bleacher Report:
Via Hoop Central:
Curry's deep three-pointer cut the Magic halftime lead to 12, as Orlando was led by star forward Paolo Banchero with 24 first-half points. The Warriors have improved to 31-27 on the season and sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, but a win over the Magic and a Timberwolves loss to the Lakers will move Golden State into seventh.
Curry's shot from beyond halfcourt could have been the spark that the Warriors needed to take control of the game and spark a second-half comeback.
