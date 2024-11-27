Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Thunder

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report against the OKC Thunder.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden State Warriors are looking to snap their two-game losing streak on Wednesday when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Trailing Oklahoma City by one game in the Western Conference standings, the Warriors enter play on Wednesday as the second seed.

While Golden State has been reliant on its depth all season, Steph Curry remains the engine that drives everything. In 14 appearances this season, Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds on 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range.

Curry has been appearing on recent injury reports with left knee bursitis, but has a new listing for this game against Oklahoma City. Per the Warriors, Curry is questionable for this game with bilateral patellofemoral pain.

In his 16th NBA season, Curry is now 36 years old. While he has shown no signs of slowing down, Curry will likely be a bit more protected by the Warriors this season as it pertains to his workload. This is something Anthony Slater of The Athletic addressed during an appearance on The Morning Roast show.

"I'm not saying he's for sure playing,” Slater said. “I think they're covering their bases, because if Steph Curry does miss a game that he previously was not listed on the injury report for, especially a national TV game, that's not good."

What Slater is suggesting, is that while Curry may very well end up missing one of these games he is questionable for, his appearance on the injury report is more for the Warriors being able to protect themselves in the event he does eventually need to sit out. 

