Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Sends Four-Word Message to Miami Heat Star on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sent a message to his Olympic teammate

Joey Linn

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) embraces Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game at Chase Center.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) embraces Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry led Team USA in scoring at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he was certainly not alone in leading that team to a gold medal. Alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Curry helped lead a very talented group with contributors up and down the roster.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was one of the more underrated contributors for Team USA in Paris, averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.1 minutes per game. One of the best defenders in basketball, Adebayo was also effective on that end for Team USA.

On Wednesday, Adebayo was given a key to Miami-Dade county, continuing what has been a successful summer for the five-time All-Defensive star.

Sending a message to Adebayo on Instagram, Curry shared support for his Olympic teammate:

“Vet I see you @bam1of1,” Curry wrote.

Steph Curry sends message to Bam Adebayo
Steph Curry sends message to Bam Adebayo / Instagram

Curry has had a big summer himself, signing a one-year extension with the Warriors worth $62.6M not long after winning his first Olympic gold medal. Strengthening his bond with the Team USA stars he played with this summer, Curry was able to spend a lot of time with some of the game’s best players like Adebayo.

Still one of the best players in basketball himself, Curry will be entering his 16th NBA season, all of which have come in Golden State. Hoping to finish his career with the Warriors, Curry also wants to continue competing for championships.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News