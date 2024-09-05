Steph Curry Sends Four-Word Message to Miami Heat Star on Instagram
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry led Team USA in scoring at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he was certainly not alone in leading that team to a gold medal. Alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Curry helped lead a very talented group with contributors up and down the roster.
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was one of the more underrated contributors for Team USA in Paris, averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.1 minutes per game. One of the best defenders in basketball, Adebayo was also effective on that end for Team USA.
On Wednesday, Adebayo was given a key to Miami-Dade county, continuing what has been a successful summer for the five-time All-Defensive star.
Sending a message to Adebayo on Instagram, Curry shared support for his Olympic teammate:
“Vet I see you @bam1of1,” Curry wrote.
Curry has had a big summer himself, signing a one-year extension with the Warriors worth $62.6M not long after winning his first Olympic gold medal. Strengthening his bond with the Team USA stars he played with this summer, Curry was able to spend a lot of time with some of the game’s best players like Adebayo.
Still one of the best players in basketball himself, Curry will be entering his 16th NBA season, all of which have come in Golden State. Hoping to finish his career with the Warriors, Curry also wants to continue competing for championships.
