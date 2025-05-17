Steve Kerr Defends Warriors Starter After Playoff Struggles
When Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was clear that multiple players on the team were going to need to step up in his absence. Outside of veterans like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the team was also going to look toward Brandin Podziemski to take that jump.
However, he wasn't able to do just that, as Podziemski received plenty of criticism from fans for his lackluster play during the team's failed playoff run. Regardless, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave Podziemski a much-needed vote of confidence during his end-of-season availability, defending his decision to stick by the young guard.
"I got asked several times during the series why I was staying with Brandin," Kerr said. "Passing, playmaking, running through the catch, creating a rotation, and moving the ball. That's the game. Otherwise, you end up with five guys all standing around just staring at each other. Even if all five guys can shoot, if they can't pass, it doesn't matter. You're not breaking the defense down."
Podziemski did score 28 points in the Warriors' season-ending loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5, just one point shy of his career high. Still, his struggles throughout the series proved to be a detriment. He shot a combined 4-of-24 from the field in Games 2 and 3 and was held to five points or less twice during the five-game series.
Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 64 regular-season appearances, making 33 starts. The Warriors went 21-12 when Podziemski started during the season, but that record dipped sharply as they went just 5-6 when he started during the playoffs. Even though he took strides during the second half of the season, there's room to grow going into next year.
