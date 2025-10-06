Steve Kerr Explains Lineup Decision in Warriors-Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors kicked off their 2025 preseason schedule with a familiar foe, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for a showdown at the Chase Center. While LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves all sat out, the main focus was seeing Golden State in action after the franchise filled out its 15-man roster this past week.
Walking away with the 111-103 win, there were a lot of positive takeaways for Golden State, such as the play from Al Horford and fifth-year wing Moses Moody. Speaking after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr touched on the team's starting lineup and why he opted for that group on Sunday night.
Steve Kerr's Lineup Decision Explained
Golden State rolled out a starting lineup on Sunday of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. A familiar one, Kerr said he opted to trot it out due to the success it had last season, posting a 16-3 record in the regular season. However, he clarified this isn't an indication of Green's heavy usage at center.
“It doesn’t mean Draymond is going to be logging heavy minutes at the five," Kerr said. "We came off the bench with three centers tonight. So, if we start that way, it still allows Draymond to get off the big, hulking centers as the game goes on."
Draymond Green's Fit In Golden State Lineups
Adding Al Horford to the mix, he'll be an ideal partner in lineups for Golden State to play alongside Green. Not only are both great defensively, but they are also quality passers who can have the offense play through them on that side of the floor.
Horford is also a much better shooter than Green, giving Golden State more spacing if the two are out on the floor at the same time. The same goes for Quinten Post, who connected on 40.8% of his threes last season and should look to be a quality outside shooter again in his sophomore season.
Even though Golden State has seen plenty of success in their title runs with Green playing minutes at the five, Steve Kerr understands that while that option still exists, relying on it too much at this point isn't ideal or realistic for longevity. If Golden State can continue to get good production from Horford, Post, and even Trayce Jackson-Davis, it will take more pressure off Green down low.