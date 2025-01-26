Steve Kerr Makes Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement Before Lakers-Warriors
One of the most anticipated matchups anytime it appears on the schedule, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in a pivotal Pacific Division matchup. With Golden State sitting three games back from the division lead currently on the outside looking in to the play-in tournament seeds, a win will help the Warriors better position themselves heading towards the All-Star break.
While the headlines will circle the matchup between NBA greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the game will come down to the key players around them. The Lakers already announced they'll be without forward Rui Hachimura for the contest, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on where they stand with one of their top players.
Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed the last 10 games with a right ankle sprain, won't be coming back any time soon. "He’s not close to coming back," Kerr said. "He was on a bike just now. He has not been on the court in any capacity other than just shooting stationary shots. It’s going to be some time [before he comes back]."
Currently in a contract year after the Warriors and Kuminga failed to agree to terms on a new deal before the season, a recent report indicated that Golden State does not plan to move off the former Top-10 pick before the NBA trade deadline.
In 32 games and 10 starts this season, Kuminga is averaging a career-best 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Warriors. Currently, the team's third-leading scorer, Golden State will continue to right the hot hand with players like Quinten Post and Gui Santos until his return.
