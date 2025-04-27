Steve Kerr Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors might've been on their home court for Game 3, but the odds were stacked against them. After their midseason trade to land Jimmy Butler, the Warriors were a completely different team after the trade, as they pushed themselves up from being a potential lottery team to a playoff team. But, Butler was set to miss Game 3, a tough look for the Warriors without their star.
However, Golden State was able to overcome the odds in Game 3, as a strong bench showing from Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II backed up a 36-point outing from Steph Curry for Golden State to win 104-93 and take a 2-1 series lead. While he might not get the credit initially, head coach Steve Kerr led the team to another playoff win, making NBA history in the process.
After tying Larry Brown with 100 wins after their Game 1 victory, Kerr officially passed brown to become sixth on the all-time coaching wins list in NBA playoff history. Kerr currently sits behind three active NBA coaches in Erik Spoelstra, Doc Rivers, and Gregg Popovich.
Kerr won five NBA Championships as a player, featuring in the Chicago Bulls dynasty with Michael Jordan. Then, as a coach, Kerr has won four so far, as the team will be eyeing another one to give Kerr 10 combined between his coaching and playing career.
Golden State will look to take the next step in that direction on Monday, with Game 4 set to tip-off and a chance at a 3-1 lead at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Rockets Game 3
Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 3
Warriors Make Major Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets for Game 3