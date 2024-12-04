Steve Kerr Makes Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors announced earlier today that former All-Star Draymond Green would miss his first game of the season during Tuesday night's contest against the Denver Nuggets. With the Warriors facing the league's top center Nikola Jokic, the defensive presence of Green will be missed.
Throughout the year, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Green are the only three players who have started every game they've appeared in for the Warriors. Otherwise, eight different players have featured in the starting lineup for Golden State this year. Due to the matchup, head coach Steve Kerr announced that he'll be inserting a new player to the starting lineup and reinstating another.
For their matchup against the 10-8 Nuggets, Kerr will bring out a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, while adding Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney to the starting lineup.
Kuminga's return to the starting lineup will give him his second start in three games after spending the previous 12 games off the bench for Golden State. In his four starts this season, Kuminga has averaged 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Looney will actually earn his first start of the season despite starting 36 games last year. In his 17 games this season, Looney has averaged 5.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Looney's best value comes in his offensive rebounding, where he ranks 6th in the league with 3.6 per game in just 14.9 minutes per game.
Tip-off is set between the two Western Conference opponents for 7:00 PM PST
