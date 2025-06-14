Top Free Agent Center Signs New Contract Amid Lakers, Warriors Search
It was made clear by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr that Golden State would be looking to add a center to ease the burden of star Draymond Green's role with the team. After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 Conference Semifinals, the Warriors appeared to be the less physical team.
The Los Angeles Lakers had the same issue. Against the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, the Lakers were outrebounded, out-hustled, and Minnesota took advantage of their lack of size.
As both teams look to add a formidable center to their rosters, the Houston Rockets have a dilemma. Do they re-sign one of the top center candidates on the free agent market in Steven Adams, go all in for a superstar, or just just make moves around the edges?
A new report by ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania now has that answer. The Rockets have extended Steven Adams to a three-year, $39 million contract extension.
"Adams, who turns 32 next month, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He was a significant priority for the Rockets after playing a key rotation and leadership role in Houston's first playoff run since 2020. Adams expressed a tremendous desire to stay with the Rockets long-term and Houston's front office matched the enthusiasm to reach an agreement Saturday."
Adams played in all seven playoff games for the Rockets in the first round against the Warriors and averaged 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in the series, being a formidable paint presence for a young Houston team.
Both the Lakers and the Warriors will now have to shift their focus to other candidates on the free agent market, such as Brook Lopez and Clint Capela, or via trade for players like Nic Claxton or Goga Bitadze.
Related Articles
New Report on Warriors Backing Away From Key Free Agent
Warriors Set To Host Pair of All-Americans in Pre-Draft Workout
New Report on Warriors Champion Jordan Poole Potentially Getting Traded