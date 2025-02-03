Unexpected Report on Jimmy Butler Trade to Golden State Warriors
Amid an absurd NBA trade deadline with multiple blockbusters shaking up the league, the Golden State Warriors seem to still be looking for the trade that will help turn their season around.
Through 48 games, the Warriors are an even 24-24 and sit in 11th place in the West. Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has made it clear that moves need to happen ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
"The further you get from winning, [the trade deadline] becomes a little bit more of a sense of urgency," Curry said. "It's not for me to make those decisions. I want to win. So whatever it means to do that... That's not my job. I'm not a coach, I'm not a GM, I'm not an owner. It's pretty clear where I stand on it. Trying to make whatever necessary adjustments there are to win."
While multiple NBA stars have already been traded, more are expected to be moved before Thursday. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a name that has been at the top of trade discussions for a while, but with no deal done yet, many wonder what is happening in South Beach.
A new report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggests the Warriors have been trying to pry Butler from Miami, but the Heat star has made it clear that he will not sign a contract extension if they do.
"The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN," Windhorst reported.
Butler, 35, would have been an interesting fit alongside aging Warriors stars, Curry and Draymond Green, but that idea has seemingly been crushed. Of course, it is great for the Warriors that they did not trade for Butler without knowing he would not sign an extension, saving them a lot of trouble down the road.
