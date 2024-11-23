Inside The Warriors

Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Warriors-Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have revealed Victor Wembanyama's injury status.

San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have been a much improved team from a year ago. Entering play on Saturday, the Spurs are an even .500 at 8-8 through 16 games. While this doesn’t jump off the page, San Antonio finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference last season at 22-60.

A year of experience for 7-foot-3 star Victor Wembanyama projected to go a long way for the Spurs, but the addition of Chris Paul has also helped them a lot. While the 39-year-old Paul is far from the player he once was, he is still a high-level floor general which is something the Spurs desperately needed.

Wembanyama has missed the last three games due to a right knee contusion, but looks to be on the verge of a return. The Spurs have listed Wembanyama as probable on the injury report for Saturday’s game against the Warriors. 

In 13 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a league-leading 3.7 blocks. Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks last season as well, which helped earn him a spot on the All-Defensive first team, and also a second place finish in Defensive Player of the Year.

Golden State will have its hands full on Saturday if Wembanyama does indeed make his injury return, and the probable listing suggests that is the case. 

